Props Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,839.00 (PROPS)

Props (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Props coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Props has a total market capitalization of $538,696.00 and $32,839.00 worth of Props was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Props has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Props alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Props Coin Profile

Props launched on February 7th, 2018. Props’ total supply is 703,259,045 coins. The Reddit community for Props is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Props is www.propsproject.com. Props’ official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Props Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network.The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Props directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Props should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Props using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Props Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Props and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.