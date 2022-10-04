ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 407,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,888. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

