Qbao Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $186,269.24 and approximately $23,010.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.06 or 0.99931248 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

