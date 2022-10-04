QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Trading Up 1.6%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

