R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,372. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.