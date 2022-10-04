Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

