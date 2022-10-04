Rainwater Charitable Foundation Buys 35,683 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,683 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. 16,454,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

