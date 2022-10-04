Raymond James Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $20.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of CARG opened at $14.92 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

