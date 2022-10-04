Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

