RED 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,209.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. RED has a market capitalization of $409,394.00 and $22,209.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RED

RED’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. RED’s official website is token.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions.Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

