Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.80

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.80, with a volume of 1413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.