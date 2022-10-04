renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $20,214.59 on Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $65.34 million and $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,214.59 or 0.99991047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,232 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

