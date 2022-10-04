Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Up 2.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 598,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 167,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

