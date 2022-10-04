Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 778,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 9.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

