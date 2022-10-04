Reviewing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13% Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 2.84 $16.05 million $0.39 33.80 Accolade $310.02 million 2.71 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.94

This table compares First Advantage and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Advantage and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Accolade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Advantage beats Accolade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

