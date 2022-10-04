Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 31,161 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.1 %

KO opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

