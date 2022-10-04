Rice Partnership LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.