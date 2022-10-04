Richard Stearn Sells 2,901 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,388 ($40.94). 990,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,762.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,906.77.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

BKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

