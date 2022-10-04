Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 367,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 56.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 3,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,459. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

