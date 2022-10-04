Richelieu Gestion PLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Richelieu Gestion PLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 208,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

