Richelieu Gestion PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

MU traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 726,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479,460. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

