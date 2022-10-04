Richelieu Gestion PLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.6% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.48. 85,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

