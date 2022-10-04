Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes $27,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 763,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

