RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.