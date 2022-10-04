RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

