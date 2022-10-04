RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $359.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

