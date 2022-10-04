Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,612. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

