Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

