Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 287.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 410,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.