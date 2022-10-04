Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

RCKT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

