Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 414,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,355. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

