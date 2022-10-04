Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,757. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

