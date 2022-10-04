Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 246,930 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,911,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 56,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.