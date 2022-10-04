Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Outperform

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of SVT traded up GBX 40 ($0.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,439 ($29.47). The stock had a trading volume of 809,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,133. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,272 ($27.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,228 ($39.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,792.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,898.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Severn Trent

In related news, insider Gillian Sheldon bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,792 ($33.74) per share, with a total value of £9,772 ($11,807.64). Also, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total value of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04).

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More

