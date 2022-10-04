Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 13.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) was down 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 826,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 220,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Royal Helium Trading Down 14.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.