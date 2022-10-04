RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $7.79 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $663.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

