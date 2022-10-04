Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBT opened at $1.96 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

