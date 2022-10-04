Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $18.41 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

