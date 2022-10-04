Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 339070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$22.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

