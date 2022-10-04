Safe Market Cap Achieves $164.60 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00039399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $164.60 million and approximately $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00298172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00131467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

