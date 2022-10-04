Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 12,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,206. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 5.4 %

Salesforce stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.94. The stock had a trading volume of 369,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,971. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $175.67. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

