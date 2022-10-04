Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,377,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 709,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,308,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,206 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $7.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 317,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 291.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

