Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

ABNB traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $96,207,863. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Airbnb by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Airbnb by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 155,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

