Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of DPW opened at €31.61 ($32.25) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.20.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

