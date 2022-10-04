SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.07.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $288.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.38. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $280.92 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

