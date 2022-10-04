Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 180,436.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 114,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.