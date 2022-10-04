Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,423,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,566,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 208,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,885. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

