Security National Bank Acquires New Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Security National Bank owned 8.23% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

