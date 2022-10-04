Security National Bank Has $307,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 4.2 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. 32,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,874. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

