Security National Bank Has $470,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Security National Bank decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.39. 66,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. The company has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

